Bengals are landing La’el Collins

Getty Images

The Cowboys moved on. The Bengals moved in.

The Bengals and tackle La'el Collins are “finishing up” a deal, per a source with knowledge of the situation. Cincinnati was aggressive and remained persistent, getting an agreement finalized before other teams could lure Collins to town.

Three other teams were interested. Cincinnati knew it; Collins was scheduled to visit another team tomorrow. And Collins knew the time had arrived to do a deal.

Whatever Collins ends up getting from the Bengals, the significant free-agent money is drying up. Timing is everything, and Collins decided to was time to accept Cincinnati’s offer.

He becomes the third starting-caliber offensive lineman added by the Bengals this week, joining guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras. It’s exactly what the Bengals need, if they hope to compete in an increasingly difficult AFC.