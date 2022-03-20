Browns announce trade for Deshaun Watson, touting “extensive” homework on his off-field issues

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2022, 12:03 PM EDT
Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

It’s not quite as pervasive as Tim Tebow repeatedly saying he was “excited” to join the Jets a decade ago, but the Browns have found a buzzword to utilize in announcing their trade for Deshaun Watson.

“Extensive.”

That’s the one word that shows up in a trio of statements issued by the team in its official declaration of the acquisition of Watson. Quotes have been provided by owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, G.M. Andrew Berry, and coach Kevin Stefanski.

“We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson,” the Haslams said. “We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process. It was pivotal that we, along with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, meet with Deshaun to have a straightforward dialogue, discuss our priorities, and hear directly from him on how he wants to approach his career on and off the field. He was humble, sincere, and candid. In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field. Those in-depth conversations, the extensive evaluation process, his dedication to being a great teammate and devotion to helping others within the NFL, within the community, and through his charitable initiatives provided the foundation for us to pursue Deshaun. We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts.”

The statement seems to acknowledge, if not brace for, the blowback to acquiring Watson. The teams who pursued him surely realized that they would get a long-term franchise quarterback in exchange for a short-term P.R. and availability problem.

“We look forward to having Deshaun as our starting quarterback,” Berry said. “We have done extensive investigative, legal and reference work over the past several months to provide us with the appropriate information needed to make an informed decision about pursuing him and moving forward with him as our quarterback. Deshaun has been among the very best at the position and he understands the work needed to re-establish himself on and off the field in Cleveland. We are confident that he will make positive contributions to our team and community as we support his return to football.”

“Our organization did a tremendous amount of background on Deshaun,” Stefanski said. “We understand the concerns and questions that exist but are confident in the extensive work Andrew and his staff have done to feel confident about him joining our organization. It was important for us to meet with Deshaun in person as part of our team’s evaluation process, we had a candid conversation regarding his approach to coming into our organization and community. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to coach Deshaun, he is ready to put in the hard work needed to help our team improve and make a positive impact in our community.”

Many factors remain unresolved, from the 22 civil actions to when, if, and for how long the league will suspend Watson. Also, it’s still possible that state or federal criminal charges will be pursued.

The Browns  — confident that their extensive research will lead to a positive outcome — obviously are welcoming these entanglements, because the payoff is the one thing they haven’t had since the franchise reconstituted 23 years ago.

A franchise quarterback.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Browns announce trade for Deshaun Watson, touting “extensive” homework on his off-field issues

  3. Browns are back to being the Browns. $230 million for a guy with still 22 pending civil sexual misconduct cases. They’ll say they need an adult to run the team and this is the choice? Well done.

  5. You can take the “extensive” look-see into Watson, turn it upside down, coat it with olive oil and grill it to a nice mid-rare but the fact remains that the Browns mortgaged the house to sign a guy with a questionable moral character.

  6. Still no closer to a super bowl than before.
    In fact you’ll never go to one with watson.

  10. The lawyer repping most of the accusers says no team reach out to him…. how is this “extensive”?

  13. I love how earlier this week when you first mentioned this might be in the works how you concluded the Browns had soured on Mayfield because they wanted an adult in the room at the position. Well, swing and miss on that one, I guess. They get one of the most amazingly talented players to enter the league at that position in a long time, but he hasn’t played for over a year and could soon be facing extensive prison time. And all because he feels entitled to women’s attention like the child so many football stars remain most of their careers. Good luck! I hope it’s worth the risks.

  14. So basically Cleveland is saying that the need to win outweighs any character flaws even if those flaws involve possible sexual misconduct, and on top of that they’re perfectly ok with making this guy the face of their franchise. I don’t think this is going to end well. Let’s say he settles all of the cases, and he’s suspended by the league, and then returns, but down the road another woman says it’s happened again then what? IF he’s guilty of these accusations he’s going to do it again, because guys like that can’t just stop acting on their impulses they’re broken that’s why they act the way they act. There’s no fixing that. He flew women into town to engage in sexual acts with massage therapists he’s already admitted that, and Cleveland just said yea we’re cool with that…WOW

  15. Anybody else notice the team hasnt scheduled a press conference yet to announce this guy? I think they are realizing how royally they screwed this up. There will be a few fans who accept this, but a ton like me will never be able to support this guy or the people who made this possible. Goodbye browns, looming forward to mocking your every loss.

  16. When they drafted Mayfield I posted that I’m done with them and people (rightly so) shot back with c’ya & don’t let the door…,etc. Now if anyone says the same about Watson,I understand,but c’ya but welcome back once you get off the high horse.

  17. The Browns are likely the most poorly run team in the NFL. They are an embarrassment in incompetence. Mistake by the Lake!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.