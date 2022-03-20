Dolphins reportedly pursuing Terron Armstead

Getty Images

Free agent offensive tackle Terron Armstead could be headed to Miami.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, citing two NFL sources, says the Dolphins are pursuing Armstead, and currently putting their pursuit of La'el Collins on hold.

The 30-year-old Armstead has played his entire career with the Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He has been to three Pro Bowls and would give the Dolphins’ offensive line a big upgrade.

Armstead is the No. 4 player overall, and the best player currently available, on our list of the Top 100 free agents.