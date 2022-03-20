End the week with Playmakers at a 40-percent discount

PublicAffairs

The haters will love it. Those of you who haven’t purchased Playmakers will love it even more.

Amazon currently is offering the book at a 40-percent discount over the cover price.

That’s right. 40 percent. (I already got my advance; I don’t care what they sell them for.)

Go ahead, say that they’re slashing the price by 40 percent because it’s not selling and they’re desperate to move units. Say whatever you choose. But those of you who have been waiting to buy it, perhaps waiting for a better deal than what has been offered, it’s not going to get better than this until the material becomes dated and they’re offering them at garage sales and in bargain bins.

Get it now at 40-percent off, perhaps until whoever screwed up and changed the price realizes the mistake and changes it back.