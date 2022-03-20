Gerald Everett signing two-year deal with Chargers

Getty Images

Gerald Everett is signing with the Chargers, the tight end’s representation, Sports Trust Advisors, announced Sunday.

Everett agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with $8 million fully guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Everett caught 48 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns for the Seahawks last season after signing a one-year, $6 million deal.

He spent his first four seasons with the Rams, who selected Everett in the second round of the 2017 draft.

In four seasons with the Rams, he posted 127 catches for 1,389 yards and eight scores.