Kamu Grugier-Hill returning to Texans on one-year deal

The Texans are re-signing veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who announced his return on social media. Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports it’s a one-year, $4 million deal.

Grugier-Hill was a Pro Bowl alternate last season after totaling a career-high 108 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.

Grugier-Hill injured his right knee late last season and needed offseason surgery to repair his meniscus.

He signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Texans last offseason after one season in Miami. The Patriots drafted Grugier-Hill in the sixth round in 2016, but he never played for New England. He played four seasons with the Eagles.