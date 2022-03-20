Panthers agree to terms with Cory Littleton

Getty Images

The Raiders cut linebacker Cory Littleton on March 10. The Panthers agreed to terms with Littleton on a one-year deal Sunday night, the team announced.

Littleton was a college teammate of Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson at the University of Washington.

The Panthers added linebacker Damien Wilson last week and re-signed Frankie Luvu, so they have shored up the position.

Littleton, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, and he appeared in all 17 games last season with 13 starts. He totaled 98 tackles, half a sack and four pass breakups in his 661 defensive snaps and 209 on special teams in 2021.

Littleton, who spent his first four seasons with the Rams, has missed only two games in six NFL seasons, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

In his career, Littleton has 495 tackles, six interceptions and 30 passes defensed.