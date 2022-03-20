Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers whiffed in their effort to get quarterback Deshaun Watson. They’re instead pursuing the man who briefly protected Watson’s blindside in Houston.

David Newton of ESPN.com reports that the Panthers are pursuing free-agent tackle Duane Brown.

Brown is one of several tackles currently available. Others on the market include Terron Armstead, Trent Brown, and La'el Collins.

The 36-year-old Brown spent 10 seasons in Houston before forcing a trade to Seattle, where he played for five seasons.

In 2017, Brown started one game for the Texans, after ending a protracted holdout. Coincidentally, the game was played in Seattle. It was the final game of Watson’s rookie season; he’d tear an ACL four days later.

While it would be good for the Panthers to address their offensive line, it would be better to have a quarterback in whom they believe. They definitely don’t. Their search presumably continues.