Getty Images

The Seahawks will keep running back Rashaad Penny in Seattle.

Penny and the Seahawks agreed to a one-year contract today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The deal is for $5.75 million with another possible $750,000 in incentives, according to the report.

The Seahawks took Penny with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Last year Penny led the Seahawks with 119 carries for 749 yards and six touchdowns.

