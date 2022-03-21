Arden Key set to visit Lions

Getty Images

The Lions are in the market for some help on the edge of their defense and they’re set to meet with a player who could help provide it.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Lions are scheduled for a visit with Arden Key on Monday. It’s the first known visit of free agency for Key.

Key was a 2018 third-round pick of the Raiders and was let go last offseason after generating three sacks in his 37 games with the team. He signed with the 49ers and found more success getting quarterbacks to the ground by recording 6.5 sacks in the regular season.

The Lions re-signed Charles Harris and Key would give them another piece to use against opposing offenses in 2022.