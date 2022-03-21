Bengals release Trae Waynes, re-sign Trenton Irwin

Getty Images

Cornerback Trae Waynes‘ time with the Bengals has come to an end.

The Bengals announced Waynes’ release on Monday. They also announced that wide receiver Trenton Irwin has re-signed with the team.

Waynes signed a three-year deal with the Bengals as a free agent in 2020, but missed the entire season with a pectoral injury. He is 2021 return was limited to five regular season games because of hamstring injuries, although he did return for the team’s postseason run.

Waynes had 12 tackles in the regular season and played just a handful of special teams snaps in the postseason. His departure creates over $10.8 million in cap space, but leaves $5 million in dead money.

Irwin played seven games last season. He had three catches for 39 yards and returned 3 punts for 31 yards.