Bills agree to deal with Jamison Crowder

The Bills added a veteran to their wide receiving corps on Monday.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that former Jets wideout Jamison Crowder has agreed to a one-year deal with the back-to-back AFC East champs.

Crowder spent the last three seasons with the Jets, but missed time over the last two years left his 78-catch, 833-yard season in 2019 as his high water mark with the team. Crowder had 188 catches for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns over the entire three-year run.

Crowder’s signing comes after the Bills released Cole Beasley and the veteran would seem to have a good shot at soaking up some of the snaps in the slot that became available with Beasley’s departure.