Bills to sign Greg Mancz

The Bills are adding an experienced veteran to their offensive front.

Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, Buffalo is signing Greg Mancz to a one-year contract.

Mancz spent the 2021 season with the Dolphins after the Ravens traded him to Miami in late August. He appeared in five games with four starts for the club.

Mancz entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015 with the Texans. He played there through the 2020 season, appearing in 58 games with 28 starts.

He was a full-time starter in 2016, but has otherwise been used in a reserve role.