Brandon Beane: Von Miller’s experience should benefit everyone

Getty Images

The Bills landed a significant target in free agency when they signed edge rusher Von Miller to a reported six-year, $120 million deal last week.

Adding Miller should help improve the Bills pass rush. But Miller’s leadership — which came into focus in his run with the Rams to win Super Bowl LVI — is a big part of why the team wanted him.

“No one in our locker room has had this career success that he’s had, so guys are gonna look to him and he’s not running from it,” Bills G.M. Brandon Beane told Albert Breer of SI.com. “And he’s gonna bring that, and more specifically to those ends that we have, I think they will all benefit from it. So that’s also part of it. You’re getting a really good player, but we hope that when his time’s done, these guys have become better pass rushers than they would have without playing with him.”

Miller was the MVP of Super Bowl 50 and had a pair of sacks and two tackles for loss last month in Super Bowl LVI.

But Miller is also an example of players who have become interested in the Bills because the team is so competitive already with quarterback Josh Allen.

“We can’t pay them all, but we definitely had players calling here, and we still do,” Beane said. “We just don’t have the cap space to handle them. But it’s one of those situations if we could even get close to their market, we’d probably get ’em because of Josh and what people have seen and what they’ve heard about him.”

The AFC looks like it’s going to be as competitive as ever in 2022, with so many talented young quarterbacks and loaded rosters. With someone like Miller to improve the defense, the Bills should be in good position to once again win the AFC East.