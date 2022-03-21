Brandon Parker re-signs with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders have re-signed free agent offensive tackle Brandon Parker, the team announced Monday.

Parker, 26, started 13 games at right tackle and played all 17 last season. The Raiders ranked 11th in total offense with 363.8 yards per game, including sixth in passing with 268.6 yards per game.

The Raiders made Parker a third-round choice in 2018. He has appeared in 54 games with 32 starts in four seasons with the team.

Parker played four seasons at North Carolina A&T, starting all 48 games of his career at left tackle. He was a three-time FCS All-American at left tackle and was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the year for three consecutive years from 2015-17.