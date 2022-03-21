Broncos sign J.R. Reed to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Broncos made a move on Monday to provide them with a player who provides depth in the defensive backfield and adds to their options on special teams.

The team announced that safety J.R. Reed has agreed to a one-year deal.

Reed signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and wound up on the Rams practice squad after failing to make the team. He played seven games as a rookie and one game last year before being signed off the practice squad by the Giants. He played eight games for the NFC East club and saw 56 defensive snaps with the rest of his playing time coming on special teams.

Reed has 15 tackles over his entire NFL run.