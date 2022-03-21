Browns are planning a Deshaun Watson press conference

March 21, 2022
The decision of the Browns to announce the Deshaun Watson trade by releasing statements from ownership, G.M. Andrew Berry, and coach Kevin Stefanski has caused some to conclude that there won’t be a press conference, given the off-field issues still looming for Watson.

According to the Browns, a press conference will happen at some point. The timing, however, has not been confirmed.

It will be a delicate event, for all involved. Watson will face questions. Whoever is present for the team will face questions. Whoever is absent (if, for example, ownership isn’t there) could face scrutiny. It could go well. It could go poorly.

Many Browns fans have concerns about the trade, especially with 22 lawsuits still pending against Watson. It’s 22. Not one or two. Twenty-two.

The grand jury decision from 10 days ago sparked a land rush for Watson, one that obscured the pending legal problems, at least temporarily. The Browns consciously and deliberately balanced short-term pain against long-term gain. That shouldn’t absolve them from the short-term pain. If anything, it should enhance it.

They’re basically saying, “Go ahead. Take your shots. We’ll tolerate it because when we’re winning games you’ll forget about it.”

Of course, if they don’t win, people won’t forget. And if the off-field issue has unanticipated complications, people definitely won’t forgive.

The four teams that hotly pursued Watson assumed the reward will far outweigh the risk. Still, there’s a chance that the worst-case scenario ends up being worse than expected — and that the best-case scenario never materializes.

Comments:

  1. I think the Browns are about to lose a bunch of fans. The Vikings message boards have been flooded with ex-Browns fans looking for a new team. Vikings are a natural fit for browns fans lol

  5. People need to cut Watson some slack, it’s not like he bet on a few games while absent from the team, or anything sinister like that

  6. I hope his civil cases drag out so that the suspension doesn’t happen til 2023. That little game to make his salary only $1M this year makes me a bit sick to my stomach as a father of 2 girls. The predator has absolutely been rewarded for his behavior.

  7. Not sure how this signing doesn’t alienate the female fanbase? And then tailoring his contract so he can escape the financial punishment? That is just gross.

  8. This is SUCH a tacky idea. If I were the Browns, nothing would be planned until the matter is settled one way or another. Keep the bad PR to a minimum…

  10. God I hate the pre determined narrative for now this will play out….the man is found innocent

  11. Browns ownership just keeps tossing one bad decision on top or another. This will end well! 🍿

  12. Of all the NFL players that could have received the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history, one that also lasts for 5 years without a parachute (opt-out clause) for the team, the fact that it is going to a guy with 22 pending lawsuits from women isn’t just a bad look for the Browns. It’s a bad look for the NFL and maybe even pro sports in general.

    Yes, pro sports is about making money just like every other business. But the customer typically expects a certain level of morality, even if it is extremely low.

    There is a reason plastic companies advocate for recycling, McDonald’s lowered the amount of salty fries in the kids meals, CEO’s get fired by their Board of Directors after harassment complaints go public… There is a certain expectation from the customer that requires the company to present themselves with at least some, even small, level of morality.

    The size and concretely-guaranteed nature of this contract doesn’t truly take into consideration how the customers will or won’t be able to justify this to themselves.

  14. For all the doubts I had about how Houston would handle this nuclear potato, hats off to Caserio. If he does nothing else of value during his time as their GM, he managed to find not just the greater fool, but the greatest fool. You’re witnessing what could have been your team up in the Great Lakes, Texans fans.

  15. Why would u want his 22 accusers to show up to this when a handful of them have proof of text messages bragging to there friends about how much money they’ll get off Watson then about 10 or so of them went out to say that this was all lies?

  16. There’s the right way to handle this. There’s the wrong way to handle this. And then there’s the Browns way to handle this.

  17. There’s been a weird trend on Twitter of Browns fans asking if they can join Bills Mafia. Putting aside the obvious fact that there is no governing body approving/disapproving new members, Buffalo has OJ’s name on the side of the stadium even though he did something (post NFL career) far, far worse than anything Watson has been accused of.

  18. They could have packaged three first round picks in the 2023 draft which has several potential franchise Qbs instead and had a star player on a cheap rookie contract. The opportunity cost of this trade is huge.

  19. If anyone wants to negotiate their next job offer or divorce settlement please hire Deshaun Watson’s agent and lawyer respectively. They are freaking studs and better than their client at their jobs

  20. disgusting, just disgusting, the whole thing. the browns should be ashamed of themselves and the stands should be empty and no corp sponsors. how is there not outrage about this?

  21. The Browns are the worst. Why do this at all we all know who they signed no need to have a presser about it. Total fail by a trash heap organization

  22. Put him on the commissioner list for 2022. Suspend him for as many games as possible for 2023. Hit his wallet its the only way bad people learn from their mistakes. Considering he’s been awarded 230 million for ruining 22 lives.

  23. Browns are the next NFL dynasty. Get ready for multiple Super Bowl appearances and rings over the next decade.

  24. Bad karma for the Browns is coming?? where have you’ve been nunya? this organization has been cursed since the Superbowl era began!!

  28. bradygirl12 says:
    March 21, 2022 at 11:08 am
    I wonder how many #4 Browns jerseys will sell…I wouldn’t take one for free.
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    It would cost you something…

  29. So much will depend on Watson’s demeanor. If he acknowledges untoward behavior, expresses concern about the well-being of the masseuses, is contrite and offers an apology, all in a sincere manner, it will go a long, long way in allowing Watson and the Browns to move on. It will a major moment in the young man’s life.

  30. MortimerInMiami says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:01 am
    Slight upgrade over Mayfield, nothing special. lol, ok

    70.2%, 4,823 yds,33 TD’s,7 INT,112.4 rating in his last season. Slight upgrade my arse, Baker’s not even in the same universe as this guy. How many career 300yd games does Baker even have? 10, through 4 seasons. Say what you want about Watson as a person, but if we’re speaking from pure talent, he’s the 2nd best qb we’ve ever had in Cleveland, next to only Otto Graham.

