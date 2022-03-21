Chargers sign JK Scott

Getty Images

The Chargers signed punter JK Scott on Monday, the team announced.

Scott played one game with the Jaguars last season, replacing Logan Cooke for Week 18 after Cooke went on injured reserve with a right knee injury.

The Packers made Scott a fifth-round selection in 2018, and he played three seasons with Green Bay. The team cut him Aug. 31 after trading for punter Corey Bojorquez.

In 49 career regular-season games, Scott has posted a 44.5-yard gross punting average on 198 punts. He has also registered 63 punts pinned inside the 20 and a 38.8-yard net average.

In his final season in Green Bay, Scott posted a 45.5-yard gross punting average, which ranks second in team history for a single season.

The Alabama product played in four postseason games for the Packers, punting 13 times and averaging 43.6 yards per punt with a 40.1 net average.