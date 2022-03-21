Chiefs re-sign Derrick Nnadi

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi will be back with the Chiefs for the 2022 season.

Nnadi’s agents announced that he has re-signed with the team.

The move brings back a regular member of Kansas City’s defensive line rotation for a fifth season. Nnadi was a third-round pick in 2018 and he has started 52 regular season games since coming to the team. He also started eight playoff games in his first three seasons, but played a reserve role in their most recent postseason action.

Nnadi had 38 tackles and three sacks last season. He has 168 tackles, four sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble over his entire run with the team.