Colts, Falcons talking Matt Ryan trade

Getty Images

Matt Ryan may be on the way to Indianapolis.

The Colts and Falcons are in discussions for a trade that would move Ryan, who has been with the Falcons since they drafted him in 2008, to the Colts.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the two sides are trying to finalize the trade now. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that if Ryan is going to be traded at all, Indianapolis will almost certainly be the destination.

Despite previously insisting that they remained confident in Ryan, the Falcons made clear by getting involved in the Deshaun Watson trade talks that they were looking to move on. Getting rid of Ryan and his huge contract, and getting some draft picks in return, would be a big step in the Falcons’ rebuilding process.

And it would give the Colts an opportunity to upgrade at quarterback after last year’s trade for Carson Wentz ended poorly. The trade could make a lot of sense for both teams.