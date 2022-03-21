Colts react to the trade for Matt Ryan

Getty Images

The Colts long had continuity at the quarterback position. Peyton Manning started 227 consecutive games, including the postseason, from 1998-2010, and Andrew Luck had 57 consecutive starts from 2012-15.

Since Luck’s unexpected retirement before the 2019 season, the Colts have had constant turnover at the position.

For the sixth consecutive season, and the seventh in eight years, the Colts will have a different opening day starter.

Matt Ryan will follow Scott Tolzien, Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz. The Colts announced the trade for Ryan, which cost them a third-round choice.

“We’re thrilled we had a chance to acquire a proven veteran in Matt Ryan who brings tremendous experience to our team,” Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said. “Matt’s leadership and skillset will complement our roster’s growth and success. He’s long been a great ambassador for the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons, and we’re excited he can continue his accomplished career in Indianapolis.”

The Colts were left without a starting quarterback for 12 days after trading Wentz to the Commanders. Ryan, who turns 37 in May, fills that role for at least this season.

“I’ve long admired Matt for his steady, methodical approach to the game,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “He is one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league and has spearheaded numerous fourth quarter game-winning drives. Matt will be a fantastic representative for our organization, and I’m excited to get to work with him and the rest of the team this offseason.”