Dak Prescott’s surgically repaired left shoulder is doing “great”

Dak Prescott had clean-up surgery on his non-throwing shoulder last month. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed the procedure to reporters at the Scouting Combine but indicated the team had “no concern.”

The star quarterback confirmed that Monday.

“It’s great. I can do everything with it. I’m fine,” Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott played only five games in 2020 before a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. He hurt his shoulder in training camp and injured his right calf in a Week 6 game that kept him out a game.

Prescott, 28, made every start during his first four seasons.