Dalton Schultz signs franchise tag

Getty Images

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz signed the franchise tag Monday.

The sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. Otherwise, he will play this season under the one-year, $10.9 million tender.

The Cowboys waived tight end Blake Jarwin with an injury designation after Jarwin had offseason hip surgery. That left Jeremy Sprinkle, Sean McKeon and Ian Bunting as the only tight ends under contract for the Cowboys until Schultz’s signing Monday.

Schultz played all 33 games the past two seasons, starting 29, and made 141 receptions for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns.

A fourth-round choice in 2018, Schultz made only 13 catches his first two seasons combined.