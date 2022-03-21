Danielle Hunter got his roster bonus Sunday, Vikings can still clear cap space

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter came into the offseason with an $18 million roster bonus due on March 20 and that led to speculation that the team might choose to move on without him for the 2022 season.

There were reportedly trade talks, but Sunday was the 20th and Hunter remains with the Vikings. That means he will receive the bonus, but the Vikings could still rework his deal in order to create cap space.

Converting the roster bonus to a signing bonus can still happen and doing so now would clear $13.5 million in space for the team. They can make that move at any point by notifying Hunter of their plans and Hunter would still receive the same amount of money.

Hunter has only played seven games over the last two seasons, but remains the top pass rusher on the Minnesota roster.