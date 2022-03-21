Danielle Hunter got his roster bonus Sunday, Vikings can still clear cap space

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2022, 9:49 AM EDT
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter came into the offseason with an $18 million roster bonus due on March 20 and that led to speculation that the team might choose to move on without him for the 2022 season.

There were reportedly trade talks, but Sunday was the 20th and Hunter remains with the Vikings. That means he will receive the bonus, but the Vikings could still rework his deal in order to create cap space.

Converting the roster bonus to a signing bonus can still happen and doing so now would clear $13.5 million in space for the team. They can make that move at any point by notifying Hunter of their plans and Hunter would still receive the same amount of money.

Hunter has only played seven games over the last two seasons, but remains the top pass rusher on the Minnesota roster.

  1. The cynic in me is like, 8-9 season, we’re rolling it back baby!!!

    But the truth is I’m glad/hopeful we’re getting Danielle another change to return to form.

  2. Someone please explain why they don’t just convert it? The only reason I can see is to not keep kicking the proverbial can down the road, but do you think he will like playing on a 3.5mil salary next season? Aren’t they in “win now” mode signaled from other moves? His agent doesn’t seem to know what he is doing.

  3. We need two corners (one a starter) a center, and a guard. The offense did enough to win most games but the defense was awful at times. This helps but really the front couldn’t stop the run and the backend couldn’t stop the pass. This helps some but we need a lot more than this. Still it’s a step.

  4. Was hopeing the pack could sign him. I’m sure we have cap space now that Adam’s left us

  5. Aren’t they in “win now” mode signaled from other moves?
    +++++
    Not from what I can see.

  6. That’s not gonna happen. Converting to a signing bonus drives up the cap number for the next two years. Eating the 18M this year means he only has an $8M cap hot next year. It’s a no brainer really

