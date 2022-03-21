Dolphins re-sign Sheldrick Redwine

USA TODAY Sports

Safety Sheldrick Redwine had a short run with the Dolphins in 2021, but he will be back in Miami with a shot at a longer stay in 2022.

The Dolphins announced that they have re-signed Redwine on Monday. No terms of the deal were announced.

Redwine was signed off of the Panthers’ practice squad last October and appeared in four games over the remainder of the season. He also played two games for the Jets to open the year and spent his first two NFL seasons on the Browns roster.

Redwine has 77 tackles, an interception and a half-sack over his entire time in the NFL.