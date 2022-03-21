Drew Lock: Nothing has been promised in Seattle

Getty Images

As of March 21, Drew Lock is the top quarterback on the Seahawks’ roster.

That doesn’t mean he’ll be the QB1 when the regular season starts in September.

Lock, who came to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, is well aware of that. But in his introductory press conference on Monday, Lock said he’s looking forward to his fresh start in the Pacific Northwest.

“I was really, really excited,” Lock said of hearing about the trade to Seattle. “Excited for a fresh start, excited to come in and compete for a starting job and do everything I can to show this organization and show this league what I”m capable of doing — and that’s playing really good football.”

Lock said he feels that the Seahawks will be able to construct an offense that maximizes his skillset. But he’s also received no assurances about his role from team management.

“Nothing has been promised — as I would want,” Lock said. “I’d want them to come in here and tell me I need to earn it, tell me to come in and work, tell me I need to come in and compete. I need to play well. There’s a lot of things I need to do to show this organization that I should be the one taking those snaps. But right now, nothing is promised. It’s just my job to come in and work extremely hard and compete for that starting job.”

Seattle could trade for another quarterback or draft one next month. The Seahawks have the No. 9 overall pick from the Broncos and then the No. 40 and No. 41 overall picks in the second round to possibly target one of the draft’s top passers.