Drew Lock switching to No. 2 with the Seahawks

Getty Images

Drew Lock wore No. 3 in Lee’s Summit (Missouri) High School. He wore No. 3 at the University of Missouri. He wore No. 3 with the Broncos.

The quarterback will wear No. 2 with the Seahawks.

That’s because Russell Wilson wore No. 3 during 10 seasons in Seattle when he became the greatest quarterback in team history.

“You wouldn’t go wear 18 in Indianapolis. You wouldn’t go wear 12 in Green Bay,” Lock said Monday, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “It’s a sign of respect for him from me, but also at the same time, I want to write my own story here.”

Lock, 25, gets to start over with the Seahawks, who received Lock as part of the package for Wilson.