Duke Johnson signing with Bills

Last week, the Bills initially had an agreement with running back J.D. McKissic before he elected to return to the Commanders.

Now they have found another dual-threat for their backfield.

Duke Johnson has agreed to sign with Buffalo on a one-year deal, according to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Johnson appeared in five games with four starts for the Dolphins last year. He had 330 yards rushing with three touchdowns along with four catches for 41 yards.

Johnson started his career with Cleveland as a third-round pick in 2015. He played four seasons for the club before being traded to Houston in 2019.

Turning 29 in September, Johnson has 311 career receptions for 2,870 yards with 12 touchdowns as well as 2,261 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns.