Eagles, Zach Pascal agree to terms on one-year deal

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has reunited with a receiver he worked with in Indianapolis.

Philadelphia announced on Monday that the club has agreed to terms with Zach Pascal on a one-year contract.

Pascal just completed his rookie contract with the Colts. Pascal played 78 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps in 16 games with 13 starts. But he caught only 38 passes for 384 yards with three touchdowns.

In 2019, Pascal caught 41 passes for 607 yards with five TDs. He had similar numbers in 2020, with 44 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Sirianni was Pascal’s offensive coordinator from 2018-2020.