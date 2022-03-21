Giants sign Jihad Ward

Getty Images

The Giants have brought in a player who has experience with their new defensive coordinator.

New York announced on Monday that the club has signed linebacker Jihad Ward.

While Ward appeared in all 17 games with one start last season for Jacksonville, he played 21 games with Baltimore from 2019-2020. All of those came with Don “Wink” Martindale as the team’s defensive coordinator. Martindale now holds the same position with the Giants.

Ware had 3.0 sacks in 10 games with Baltimore in 2020. He had one sack in 11 games with the Ravens in 2019.

A former second-round pick bak in the 2016 draft, Ward has 10.0 sacks in 68 career games with 15 starts.

In 2021, he recorded 2.0 sacks, seven QB hits, and three tackles for loss with the Jaguars.