Giants sign running back Matt Breida

Getty Images

Free agent running back Matt Breida has found his next team.

The Giants and Breida agreed to terms today, according to multiple reports.

Breida spent last season with the Bills, playing in Brian Daboll’s offense, and now Daboll is the Giants’ head coach and Breida will have a leg up on learning the offense.

Last season Breida didn’t get a ton of playing time, carrying 26 times for 125 yards and a touchdown, and caught seven passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. In his most productive season, in 2018 with the 49ers, he had 153 carries for 814 yards and 27 catches for 261 yards.