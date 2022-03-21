In tweak to trade terms, Browns sending six picks to Texans for Deshaun Watson, 2024 sixth-rounder

USA TODAY Sports

When the trade sending quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Browns was announced, the Texans and Browns Cleveland would send five draft picks to Houston in exchange for Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The trade officially hit the NFL’s transaction wire on Monday and the terms are a bit different than what the Texans announced.

The Browns will still be trading first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024 as well as a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Texans. They will also be sending a 2022 fourth-round pick — No. 107 — as compensation for their new signal caller.

On the other side, the Texans will be sending a 2024 sixth-round pick back to Cleveland rather than the previously announced fifth-rounder.

It’s not clear why the Texans are getting back more and giving back less than originally reported, but the trade terms are now official and both teams will try to build winners with what they received in the swap.