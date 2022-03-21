Jags re-sign Laquon Treadwell, sign Ryan Santoso

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell played 11 games for the Jaguars last season and he’ll remain with the team in 2022.

The team announced that Treadwell has re-signed on Monday. They also announced that kicker Ryan Santoso has signed with the team.

Treadwell had 33 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown last season. The receiving yards were a career high for Treadwell, who entered the league as a 2016 first-round pick of the Vikings and then moved on to the Falcons for the 2020 season.

Jacksonville added Zay Jones and Christian Kirk to their receiving corps as free agents over the last week.

Santoso kicked for the Lions and Panthers last season. He made 4-of-5 field goals and 6-of-8 extra points.