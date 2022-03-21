Jayron Kearse re-signing with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys are re-signing safety Jayron Kearse. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports it’s a two-year, $10 million deal with another $1 million in incentives.

After a report that Keanu Neal was moving back to safety from linebacker, it seemed to point to the Cowboys letting Kearse walk in free agency. But Kearse played a big role in the defense last season, seeing action on 88.1 percent of the snaps. Only cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown played more among the team’s defenders.

Kearse’s breakout season included a team-leading 101 tackles, two interceptions, nine tackles for loss and a sack.

Kearse, 28, spent four seasons in Minnesota and one in Detroit before the Cowboys signed him to a one-year, $1.1 million deal last spring.