Jonathan Taylor “sad” Carson Wentz is gone, “fully trust” Colts to make right QB decision

Getty Images

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be taking handoffs from a third quarterback in as many years once the team is back on the field later this year.

The Colts traded Carson Wentz to the Commanders last week, which was a move most people saw coming given the disappointing reviews of Wentz’s play in 2021 that leaked out of the organization since the end of the season. Taylor did not echo them in recent comments about his former teammate.

“I’m definitely sad to see Carson go,” Taylor said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “He was amazing in the locker room and on the field as well. You look at some of the plays he made on the field, but off the field he was an amazing guy always. He made sure to get in contact with everyone on the team.”

The Colts’ struggle to find a long-term answer at quarterback predates Taylor’s arrival in Indy, but he said “we fully trust” General Manager Chris Ballard will make the right decision about who will be the next man up under center.