Josh Dobbs has tryout with Patriots

The Patriots brought in a free agent quarterback for a tryout today.

Josh Dobbs, who has spent most of his NFL career with the Steelers, was in New England trying out today.

The 27-year-old Dobbs was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2017 and played with them until 2019, when he was traded to the Jaguars. Dobbs then spent one year in Jacksonville before returning to Pittsburgh for two more years.

Dobbs would be a long shot to make the roster in New England, where Mac Jones is the starter and Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are both under contract as backups, but he could sign on as a camp arm and get an opportunity to show what he can do.

In his career Dobbs has played six games, with no starts, and completed 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.