JuJu Smith-Schuster: I’m in Kansas City to win

Getty Images

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned from a shoulder injury to play for the Steelers against the Chiefs in the opening round of the playoffs and it turned out to be his final game with the Steelers.

It likely won’t be his final game at Arrowhead Stadium. Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs and that sets him up to play a different role than the one he played in Pittsburgh.

Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Mecole Hardman have established roles in the Chiefs offense, so Smith-Schuster will adjust to being a little further down in the pecking order. He said on Sunday that he’s fine with that because his decision to come to Kansas City was based on other factors.

“You come into a team where they’ve got guys who can stretch the field, guys that have been here doing it for quite some time now,” Smith-Schuster said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “For me, I made the decision to come here to win. I’m all about winning. I’m all about what I can do to help the team and produce. This year you’ll see that. You’ll see that obviously they have Tyreek, Travis and Mecole and all those guys, they’ll still make their plays. And the plays that I do get, I’ll want to make them too. Like I said, I’m here to win.”

Winning would benefit Smith-Schuster’s bottom line as well. As Mike Florio noted on Sunday, his contract has a lot of money tied to incentives, including $2 million tied to the Chiefs making it to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game. If Smith-Schuster has a hand in making that happen, everyone will be happy with how things played out this offseason.