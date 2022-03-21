Kenny Pickett’s hands measure larger at pro day than at Combine

Getty Images

Kenny Pickett’s hand size received a lot of publicity at the Scouting Combine. His 81/2-inch hands were among the smallest for a quarterback in the history of the combine.

But Pickett received some good news at the University of Pittsburgh’s pro day on Monday: His hands were an 1/8th of an inch larger, measuring 8 5/8.

“The stretches work,” Pickett said with a laugh, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “It’s the reason why I’ve been doing them. If it helped getting an eighth of an inch, I’ll take it.”

Taysom Hill has the smallest hands of any starter or backup currently in the NFL at 8.75 inches, with Brandon Allen and Jake Fromm both having hand sizes shorter than 9 inches.

“Look at the tape,” University of Pittsburgh tight end Lucas Krull said. “The issue, I think, people want to try and find something to knock a guy on in the media. You can’t find it on the game film. OK, maybe you think he has small hands, well, he shows that he can throw it 65 yards on the dot. I don’t think it’s an issue.”

Panthers coach Matt Rhule and Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot were among those watching Pickett work out and throw more than 50 passes Monday.