Kyler Fackrell signs with Raiders

Getty Images

Kyler Fackrell is staying in the AFC West, but he’s not staying with the Chargers.

The Raiders announced that they signed Fackrell on Monday. No terms of the deal were announced.

Las Vegas is Fackrell’s fourth team in as many seasons. He signed with the Chargers last year after spending 2020 with the Giants and the first four years of his career with the Packers.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham held the same role with the Giants during Fackrell’s year with the team.

Fackrell, who was a 2016 third-round pick, posted 17 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role with the Chargers. He set a career high with 10.5 sacks for the Packers in 2018 and has 162 tackles and 23.5 sacks for his career.