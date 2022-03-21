La’el Collins: I told Joe Burrow, your new bodyguard is in town, no one’s touching you

Getty Images

New Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins is saying all the things Joe Burrow, and Bengals fans, want to hear.

Collins, who signed Sunday, has been talking to Burrow during his negotiations and was eager to let Burrow know as soon as he reached a contract agreement that his pass protection should be better in 2022.

“I told him, ‘Yeah, your new bodyguard is in town,'” Collins said, via Bengals.com. “No one’s touching you.”

Collins spent the last couple days in Cincinnati and said he was impressed with how passionate Bengals fans have been, recognizing him everywhere he went even though he was wearing a mask, and urging him to sign with the team.

“This fan base has been amazing,” Collins said. “They embraced me since I got on my flight [from Dallas] here. It means so much to me to feel that love and appreciation for me as a player and respect for knowing what I bring to the table and I’m just looking forward to making sure they can get a return on the investment. I can’t wait.”

The 28-year-old Collins had played his entire NFL career for the Cowboys until they cut him last week in a salary cap move. Now the Bengals, a team that might have won the Super Bowl with a better offensive line, are hoping that Collins will prove to be a difference maker in his second NFL stop.