Lions agree to one-year deal with Mike Hughes

Getty Images

The Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback Mike Hughes, according to Doug Kyed of PFF.com. The deal is worth up to $3.5 million.

The Vikings selected Hughes with the 30th overall choice in 2018.

In three seasons in Minnesota, he appeared in 24 games with seven starts as knee and neck injuries kept him sidelined for much of his tenure with the Vikings.

The Vikings traded him to Kansas City before last season, and he appeared in every regular-season game for the first time. Hughes saw action in 508 defensive snaps and 164 on special teams.

Hughes, 25, will join Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, Jerry Jacobs, Ifeatu Melifonwu, AJ Parker, Parnell Motley, Mark Gilbert and Bobby Price at the position. Okudah is returning from the Achilles he tore in the season opener, and Jacobs might not be ready for the start of the 2022 season after tearing an ACL in December.