The Lions have agreed to terms with linebacker Chris Board on a one-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Board, 26, became a core special teams player in his time with the Ravens, who wanted to keep him.

He played 337 defensive snaps and 382 on special teams last season, and in his four seasons, he saw action on 679 defensive snaps and 1,362 on special teams.

Board has played 63 games with two starts. He has 94 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.