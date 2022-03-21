Lorenzo Carter to sign with Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons are bringing in a young defender to help their pass rush.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Atlanta is signing edge rusher Lorenzo Carter to a one-year contract.

Carter, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Giants. NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports that New York made a push to bring him back. But the Falcons were able to land Carter over the weekend.

It is a homecoming of sorts for Carter, who went to high school in the Atlanta area and played his college ball at Georgia.

A third-round pick in the 2018 draft, Carter appeared in 49 games with 33 starts for the Saints. He recorded a career-high 5.0 sacks in 2021 while also making six tackles for loss, an interception, five passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Carter has 14.5 career sacks.