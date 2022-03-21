Malcolm Butler visiting the Patriots today

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler is visiting the team that gave him his highest of highs and lowest of lows.

Butler is in New England today for a tryout with the Patriots, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Butler spent his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots, and he had the game-winning interception in Super Bowl XLIX. But his last game in New England, a bizarre benching in Super Bowl LII, was a career lowlight, the reasons for which have still never been fully explained.

After that game Butler played three seasons with the Titans, and then last year he signed with the Cardinals only to announce his retirement at the end of the preseason. Early this year Butler said he wanted to play again and the Cardinals released him from the reserve/retired list, making him a free agent.

The Patriots could use another cornerback after letting J.C. Jackson leave in free agency, and if the 32-year-old Butler is sure he wants to play this year, he could be a valuable addition who already knows what Bill Belichick expects from his cornerbacks.