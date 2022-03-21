Matt Barkley heads back to Buffalo

Getty Images

The Bills have brought back a familiar face.

Buffalo announced on Monday that the club has signed quarterback Matt Barkley to a one-year contract.

Barkley spent time with the Titans, Panthers, and Falcons in 2021. But he was with the Bills from 2018-2020.

In those seasons, he appeared in eight games with one start. He completed 55 percent of his passes for 788 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions with the Bills.

Barkley may compete with Case Keenum to be Buffalo’s backup quarterback in 2022. The Bills agreed to acquire Keenum from Cleveland on Saturday.

Barkley has compiled a 2-5 career record as a starter. In 19 games, he’s completed 58 percent of his passes for 2,699 yards with 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.