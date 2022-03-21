Micah Kiser visiting Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders may be adding a defensive player soon.

According to multiple reports, linebacker Micah Kiser is visiting with the organization on Monday.

Kiser was a Rams fifth-round pick in 2018. He was a heavy special teams contributor as a rookie but missed the entire 2019 season due to injury. He then started nine games in 2020 but spent much of the season on injured reserve again.

The Rams waived him and signed him to the practice squad in 2021. The Broncos signed him to their active roster and played him in 10 games with a pair of starts. He had 19 total tackles with one tackle for loss with Denver.