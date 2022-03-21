Raiders sign Garrett Gilbert

Getty Images

The Raiders have added a quarterback to their roster.

Las Vegas announced on Monday that the club has signed veteran Garrett Gilbert.

Gilbert has started a pair of games in the NFC East over the last two years, one with Washington and one with Dallas.

He was effectively a COVID-19 replacement starter for Washington last season, with the then-Football Team losing the contest to the Eagles 27-17. Gilbert finished that contest 20-of-31 for 194 yards. He was sacked twice and fumbled, though Washington recovered it.

The quarterback entered the league with the Rams as a sixth-round pick back in 2014. he’s also spent time with the Patriots, Lions, Panthers, and Browns — as well as a two-season stint on the Raiders’ practice squad from 20150-2016.

In eight carer appearances, Gilbert has completed 43-of-75 passes for 477 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Gilbert becomes the second quarterback on the Raiders’ roster aside from Derek Carr. Marcus Mariota, who served as Las Vegas’ backup for the past two seasons, is currently a free agent.