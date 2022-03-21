Raiders signing Micah Kiser

Getty Images

Linebacker Micah Kiser took a visit with the Raiders on Monday.

Apparently, both sides came away with a good impression.

According to agent Michael Katz, Kiser has agreed to sign with Las Vegas.

Kiser spent his first few seasons with the Rams before Denver signed him to their active roster last season. He appeared in 10 games for the Broncos with a pair of starts, recording 19 total tackles with one tackle for loss.

Kiser joins a group of linebackers that includes Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, and Justin March-Lillard.