Rashaad Penny: I feel like there’s still a lot on the table

Getty Images

Heading into December, there weren’t a lot of people predicting running back Rashaad Penny would be getting a second contract from the Seahawks and Penny wasn’t particularly optimistic either. .

Penny said “not really” when asked at a Monday press conference about his thoughts about a longer stay in Seattle at the time and added that he “thought that football was really over for me at one point.” Penny’s final five games sent things in a very different direction.

The 2018 first-round pick ran for a league-high 671 yards over that span and also scored six touchdowns. It was an unexpected and positive development after Penny missed time with a variety of injuries, including a calf injury in 2021, and it led the Seahawks to re-sign Penny this week. He said Monday that he thinks the finish was a sign of things to come.

“I feel like there’s still a lot on the table,” Penny said, via the team’s website. “I feel like my legs and are young and fresh still, and they haven’t really gotten a chance to be used a lot. Being back here, this is the best position for me, I’m in the best situation.”

The Seahawks hope to have Chris Carson back from injury in 2022 as well and getting both backs going would be a plus for a team with nothing but uncertainty at the most important position on their offense after trading away Russell Wilson.