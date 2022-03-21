Rashaan Evans set to visit Jaguars

Getty Images

Jacksonville may be poaching a defensive player from a division rival.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are hosting linebacker Rashaan Evans for a free-agent visit on Monday.

Evans, 26, just finished his rookie contract with the Titans. He was a first-round pick back in 2018 and appeared in 59 games for the franchise with 50 starts.

While he started all 16 games in 2019 and 2020, he played 12 contests with 11 starts in 2021. He totaled just 40.6 percent of Tennessee’s defensive snaps, recording 57 tackles with two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.